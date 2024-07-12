Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. TD Cowen upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $135.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.49 and its 200 day moving average is $138.53. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.72 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 152.68% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

