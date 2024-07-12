Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 5,096 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,276 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,100,419 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,704 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 18.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,074 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKLB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,030.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

