Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Up 1,522.2% in June

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 1,522.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dalrada Financial Price Performance

Dalrada Financial stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. Dalrada Financial has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter. Dalrada Financial had a negative return on equity of 789.22% and a negative net margin of 66.37%.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

