Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

DQ has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an underperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of DQ opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $41.37.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

