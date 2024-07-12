David Clarke Purchases 1,406,387 Shares of Cobra Resources plc (LON:COBR) Stock

Cobra Resources plc (LON:COBR – Get Free Report) insider David Clarke purchased 1,406,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £1,364,195.39 ($1,747,400.27).

Cobra Resources Price Performance

Cobra Resources stock opened at GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £7.99 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.07. Cobra Resources plc has a one year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Cobra Resources Company Profile

Cobra Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and mines precious and base metal projects. The company explores for gold, copper, uranium, and iron oxide deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Wudinna Gold project located in Gawler Craton, South Australia. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the Prince Alfred project located in South Australia.

