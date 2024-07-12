David Clarke Purchases 1,406,387 Shares of Cobra Resources plc (LON:COBR) Stock

Cobra Resources plc (LON:COBR – Get Free Report) insider David Clarke purchased 1,406,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £1,364,195.39 ($1,747,400.27).
Cobra Resources Price Performance
Cobra Resources stock opened at GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £7.99 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.07. Cobra Resources plc has a one year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.50 ($0.02).
Cobra Resources Company Profile
