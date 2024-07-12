Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Ventum Cap Mkts Forecasts

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Decibel Cannabis in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Decibel Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Decibel Cannabis’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.60 million. Decibel Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DB

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of Decibel Cannabis stock opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11.

About Decibel Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.