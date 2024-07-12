Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Trading Down 6.3%

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $851.85 and last traded at $879.49. 308,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 393,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $939.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,023.44.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $967.82 and a 200-day moving average of $874.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total transaction of $5,398,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,109,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

