Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-4% yr/yr to ~$14.84-15.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.36 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-7.000 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $72.80 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 5.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

