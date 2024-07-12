Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-7.000 EPS.

Shares of DAL opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.30.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

