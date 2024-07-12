Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading 3.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Denali Therapeutics traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.72. 198,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,178,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,006.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,006.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,812 shares of company stock valued at $740,745 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 409,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,731,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

