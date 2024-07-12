DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.33.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $112.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.10 and a 200-day moving average of $125.12.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,102 shares of company stock valued at $755,103 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

