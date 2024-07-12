Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wedbush raised Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE DBD opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $19,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,027,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $19,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,027,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,013,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 682,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 94,421 shares during the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 493,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 89,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,246,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,173,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 60,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.