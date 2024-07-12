Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.45.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $157.73 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

