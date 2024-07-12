Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.78.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.8 %

DFS opened at $131.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.13. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $133.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.