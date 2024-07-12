Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.71.

TSE:DBM opened at C$6.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$582.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.58. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.75.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of C$602.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$665.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.744877 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

In other news, Director Amar Doman acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.24 per share, with a total value of C$434,172.00. In other news, Senior Officer James Salter Code acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Also, Director Amar Doman bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$434,172.00. Insiders have bought a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,857 over the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

