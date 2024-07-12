Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Director Buys $64,144.30 in Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) Director Mark Zeitchick purchased 58,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $64,144.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,873 shares in the company, valued at $223,160.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

NYSE DOUG opened at $1.23 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Douglas Elliman

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Elliman by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

Featured Articles

