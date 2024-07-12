Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS DRREF opened at C$6.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.66. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$5.39 and a 12 month high of C$7.75.

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.