DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Position Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.74.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

