Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Raised to C$14.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

DPM stock opened at C$12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$7.79 and a 12 month high of C$12.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.93.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$166.90 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 16.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.428934 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$686,070.00. In other news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 63,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$686,070.00. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 6,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$68,310.30. Insiders sold 62,181 shares of company stock worth $683,972 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

