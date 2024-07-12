Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.30 and last traded at $38.51. Approximately 606,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,458,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.53.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $9,585,687.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,970,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $9,585,687.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,970,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,856,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock worth $44,765,154. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

