e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $258.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $258.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.07.

ELF stock opened at $208.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.19. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,411,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,411,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $2,005,471.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,777.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,721 shares of company stock worth $46,009,001. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $133,940,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,611,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

