e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $230.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.07.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $208.97 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total value of $3,090,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total value of $3,090,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,777.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,721 shares of company stock worth $46,009,001. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

