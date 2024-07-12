ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.67. 75,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 126,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.
ECARX Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.
ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ECARX
ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.
