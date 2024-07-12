Edison Inv. Res Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 10th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million.

NASDAQ:KGEI opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. Kolibri Global Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,926,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

