Eight Capital Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$18.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.64.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$12.50 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of C$707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7249725 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

