Eight Capital Increases Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$55.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Eight Capital from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on AIF. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 price objective on Altus Group in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.67.

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$54.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.41. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$35.29 and a 12 month high of C$55.93.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$199.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.85 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

