Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.50. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock. Eldorado Gold traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 388486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EGO. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Eldorado Gold

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $257.97 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.