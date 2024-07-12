Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELD. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.48.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ELD

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

TSE:ELD opened at C$22.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.70. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$11.38 and a 1 year high of C$22.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$347.78 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.4664843 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 6,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$134,270.80. In other news, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 6,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$134,270.80. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 199,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$4,100,183.13. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,292 shares of company stock valued at $6,057,269. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.