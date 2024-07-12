Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 210,000 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 8th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total value of $85,978,273.52.
- On Friday, July 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 52,369 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.18, for a total value of $47,927,061.42.
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total value of $8,098,662.88.
- On Monday, July 1st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 58,749 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.26, for a total value of $53,770,609.74.
- On Friday, June 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total value of $1,318,543.82.
- On Monday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total value of $15,547,105.02.
- On Thursday, June 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57.
- On Monday, June 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98.
- On Friday, June 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total value of $13,256,464.34.
- On Monday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
Shares of LLY stock opened at $934.19 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $945.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $887.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $845.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $760.02.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $843.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
