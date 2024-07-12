Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT) Short Interest Up 1,408.3% in June

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 1,408.3% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elutia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elutia stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Elutia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Elutia from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Elutia from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Elutia Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELUT opened at $4.58 on Friday. Elutia has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elutia will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elutia

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

Further Reading

