Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $93.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.75.
A number of research firms have recently commented on EHC. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,166,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,520,000 after acquiring an additional 169,113 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,156,000 after purchasing an additional 449,230 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 16.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,586,000 after purchasing an additional 314,488 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Encompass Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,666,000 after purchasing an additional 120,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,791,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,530,000 after buying an additional 104,847 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.
Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.
