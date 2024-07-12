EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target Cut to GBX 30

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.
EnQuest Trading Down 0.6 %
ENQ opened at GBX 13.20 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.16. EnQuest has a 52 week low of GBX 11.17 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 18.57 ($0.24). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.26. The firm has a market cap of £252.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,320.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.44.
EnQuest Company Profile
