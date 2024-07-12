EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target Cut to GBX 30

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.

EnQuest Trading Down 0.6 %

ENQ opened at GBX 13.20 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.16. EnQuest has a 52 week low of GBX 11.17 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 18.57 ($0.24). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.26. The firm has a market cap of £252.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,320.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.44.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

