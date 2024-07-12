Envestnet’s (ENV) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Envestnet from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Envestnet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.62. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $324.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 12.9% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Envestnet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

