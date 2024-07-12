Eos Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eos Management L.P. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.5% of Eos Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $353.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

