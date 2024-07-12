EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $47.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Stock Up 2.0 %

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.58. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 142.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1,682.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 262.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at $517,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.