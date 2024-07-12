EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

EPR has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

EPR Properties stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 168.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 262.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

