EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,891 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in EQT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EQT by 1.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in EQT by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $37.19 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens raised their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

