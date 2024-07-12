Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EQX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.27.

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.88.

In related news, Director Lenard Boggio sold 52,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.62, for a total value of C$401,886.42.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

