Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Equitable traded as high as $41.97 and last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 393672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.72%.
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
