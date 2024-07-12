Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.95. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. The company had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AXSM. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AXSM opened at $84.55 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,734.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.