Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Piper Sandler

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.79. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $196.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

