Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report released on Thursday, July 11th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Euronet Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $7.82 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.85 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $102.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.06.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,947,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,186,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 746,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,770,000 after purchasing an additional 301,771 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,728,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 579,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.