European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EWCZ. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of EWCZ opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.53 million, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

