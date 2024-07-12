EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

EVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, CEO Badar Khan acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.58. EVgo has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.95.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

