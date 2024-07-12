EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) PT Raised to $5.00 at Benchmark

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Benchmark from $3.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.37% from the company’s previous close.

EVGO has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

EVgo Stock Up 5.3 %

EVgo stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. EVgo has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Badar Khan bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,186.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 66.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in EVgo by 323.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EVgo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,501,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,114,000 after acquiring an additional 421,704 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in EVgo by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 227,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 106,869 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in EVgo by 32.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 77,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 41,001 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

