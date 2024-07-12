EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $2.98. 1,768,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,960,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVGO. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

EVgo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. EVgo’s revenue was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EVgo news, CEO Badar Khan acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

