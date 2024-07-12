Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,533 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.3% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $195.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.38.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,340,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

