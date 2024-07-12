Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 29,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 111,641 shares.The stock last traded at $5.25 and had previously closed at $5.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at $53,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

