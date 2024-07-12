Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Trading Up 1%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.39. 52,381,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 111,207,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,999 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
