FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 95,547 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 493,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 193,757 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 54.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 282,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 99,990 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 453,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,697 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.25. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at FARO Technologies

In other FARO Technologies news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman sold 8,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $167,588.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,872.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $518,303. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

